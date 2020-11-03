Government blocks access to popular adult website Pornhub

Government blocks access to popular adult website Pornhub1 min read
PHUKET, Nov 3 (TNA) – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) prevented the local access to the Pornhub website for violating Thai laws and the closure had nothing to do with a clip of any important person, according to Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.
Regarding the blockage of local access to the well-known pornographic website, Mr Buddhipongse said his ministry had received considerable complaints about the website and sought a court order for the local closure.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA