THAI Airways plans special merit-making flight for devotees





Thai Airways International is planning a special flight for people to make merit at numerous temples on November 30th, without actually visiting the temples, in an attempt to boost tourism.

Mr. Vivat Piyaviroj, Vice President for the airline’s commercial operations, said that the special flight will fly over 99 sacred venues in 31 provinces in about three hours, during which a religious ceremony and chanting of prayers will be conducted on board by Mr. Kacha Chinbancha, a historian who is an expert in religions and cultures.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

