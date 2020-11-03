Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud





A group of lottery vendors in Surin province has lodged a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation over an alleged lottery sale fraud which caused damage worth about 400 million baht to over 100 vendors.

Anon Chuesattabongkot, a lawyer, on Tuesday led lottery vendor Samit Siewsa-nguan and a number of people to lodge a petition with Pol Col Akkharaphol Boonyopassadam to investigate the alleged fraud.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



