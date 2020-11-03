November 3, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud

1 min read
38 mins ago TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets. Photo: nist6dh / flickr.


A group of lottery vendors in Surin province has lodged a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation over an alleged lottery sale fraud which caused damage worth about 400 million baht to over 100 vendors.

Anon Chuesattabongkot, a lawyer, on Tuesday led lottery vendor Samit Siewsa-nguan and a number of people to lodge a petition with Pol Col Akkharaphol Boonyopassadam to investigate the alleged fraud.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong
BANGKOK POST

Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

18-year old boy drowns as flash floods hit parts of Nakhon Ratchasima

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Chaos, horror as fuel tanker explodes after collision in Buri Ram

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Child respiratory disease warning for Khon Kaen

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Ancient Hindu Temple Destroyed in Pakistan Over Blasphemy Allegations

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government blocks access to popular adult website Pornhub

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

THAI Airways plans special merit-making flight for devotees

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud

38 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close