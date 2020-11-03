Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud

Surin lottery vendors seek probe into baht 400 million fraud1 min read
A group of lottery vendors in Surin province has lodged a complaint with the Department of Special Investigation over an alleged lottery sale fraud which caused damage worth about 400 million baht to over 100 vendors.
Anon Chuesattabongkot, a lawyer, on Tuesday led lottery vendor Samit Siewsa-nguan and a number of people to lodge a petition with Pol Col Akkharaphol Boonyopassadam to investigate the alleged fraud.
