Sun. May 24th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Turkey voices sorrow over Pakistan deadly plane crash

1 min read
2 days ago TN
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320-214 arrived from Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320-214 arrived from Karachi. Photo: Aasif Azaan. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Turkey offered condolences to Pakistan over a deadly plane crash in the early hours of the day, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We receive the news with deep sorrow that a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed into a residential area close to Jinnah Airport in Karachi resulting in the loss of many lives,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement wished the mercy of Allah upon the victims of the “tragic accident” and offered condolences to their relatives and the brotherly people of Pakistan.

“Deeply saddened by the crash of plane close to Karachi Airport in brotherly #Pakistan. May Allah’s mercy be upon those who lost their lives in the crash. Condolences to our Pakistani brothers & sisters. Friendly & brotherly Pakistan’s pain is our pain,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, tagging his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

At least eight people were killed and 15 injured as a Pakistan International Airlines plane with 107 passengers on board crashed in the southern port city of Karachi.

Source: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura dies aged 22

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wuhan Lab Had Three Live Bat Coronaviruses: Chinese State Media

2 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura dies aged 22

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wuhan Lab Had Three Live Bat Coronaviruses: Chinese State Media

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand considers shortening curfew hours to midnight until 4am

19 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close