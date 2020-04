PHUKET: An 83-year-old woman who lived in a house with a Covid-19 patient in Thalang district has been confirmed also infected, bringing the total in this island province to 192.

The provincial emergency response panel reported on Friday that the woman, the 192nd case, lived with patient No189 in Bangtao area of tambon Choeng Thalae.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

