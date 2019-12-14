Armed German man shooting weapon in air was on an Elite Visa police say





Armed German man claiming to be police, shooting weapon in air at home and bringing concealed gun to Walking Street clubs was on an Elite Visa police say

It has been revealed that a German man who was annoying his Thai and foreign neighbors in Pattaya with a gun, firing the weapon late at night while allegedly drunk, is on a Thailand Elite visa.

However, people are still subject to the laws in Thailand – and Lars, 48, along with his 28 year old Thai wife had not been compliant with Thai Law This is according to multiple complaints both made public and sent to the Pattaya News from his neighbours in Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News. Source: Naew Na, Thaivisa

