Two people were killed and three others injured during a shootout in a Chanthaburi courtroom this morning (Tuesday).

The dead were identified as Mr. Bancha Parameekanaporn, a 61-year old lawyer and Mr. Vijai Sookrom, 51. The alleged gunman, a retired police officer identified as Pol Maj-Gen Thanin Chantharatip, was among the injured.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

