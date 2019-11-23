Sat. Nov 23rd, 2019

Police Take Down Administrator of a Kiddie Porn Website in Chiang Mai

Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Police pickup in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.


Police in northern Thailand’s have arrested the administrator of a child pornography website during a raid on his condominium in Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai Provincial Police and the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) unit apprehended Korakot Chulthong at a condominium on Saturday. They also seized seized three mobile phones, a laptop computer, two portable drives, some bank account passbooks and also ATM cards.

Full story: chiangraitimes.com

CTN News / Chiang Rai Times

