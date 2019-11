PHUKET, Nov 25 (TNA) – One hundred and fifty people have been safely rescued after being stranded on a cruise ship that ran aground near Thailand’s Phi Phi Leh Island.

The French cruise ship La Belle Des Oceans was travelling from Lanta Island to Phuket when it hit the underwater rock around 3 am Monday morning.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

