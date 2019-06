Police arrested nearly 500 foreigners during surprise raids in more than 200 locations nationwide. Most of them were illegal immigrants.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo said police checked official documents of foreigners at 238 spots nationwide, focusing on hotels, entertainment places and linguistic and private schools on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

