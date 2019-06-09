Six killed, three injured in Prachuap Khiri Khan pickup-crane collision





A pickup truck carrying seven people collided with a six-wheel crane truck at an intersection in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Sunday, killing six people and leaving three injured.

Following the accident report at 11am, Muang Prachuap precinct inspector Pol Lt-Colonel Panasit Ritthirong led rescue workers to the scene where the Bo Nok-Dan Singkhon Road intersects Petchkasem Highway (Ban Nong Sua) in tambon Ao Noi.

Full story: The Nation

By Piyarat Nildee

The Nation

