About 45,000 People Evacuated in Flood-Hit Southeast China – Authorities





BEIJING (Sputnik) – About 45,000 people have been evacuated in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi due to ongoing torrential rainfalls and ensuing floods, the local agency in charge of emergency situations said.

In some settlements, rescue workers use boats to cross the flooded streets. As of Saturday, more than 50 buildings have been destroyed due to the rise in water level, with nearly 90 others seriously damaged. As many as 1,200 local residents are in need of relief assistance.

The flood also inflicted significant damage on agricultural lands, affecting more than 37,000 hectares (91,429 acres) of crop areas.

