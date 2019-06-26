Rescue team delivers baby girl in tuk-tuk stuck in Phuket traffic jam





PHUKET: Rawai rescue workers stuck in a traffic jam in Phuket Town this morning (June 26) had an unexpected call to provide assistance when a tuk-tuk driver jumped in front of their ambulance, asking them to help a woman give birth in the back of his tuk-tuk.

Nuttapol Kaewpraju of the Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team told The Phuket News that his team were heading back to Rawai after transporting a patient to Vachira Phuket Hospital when they became stuck in traffic on Yaowarat Rd near the Sam Kong Intersection.

