Rescue team delivers baby girl in tuk-tuk stuck in Phuket traffic jam

Rescue team delivers baby girl in tuk-tuk stuck in Phuket traffic jam1 min read
PHUKET: Rawai rescue workers stuck in a traffic jam in Phuket Town this morning (June 26) had an unexpected call to provide assistance when a tuk-tuk driver jumped in front of their ambulance, asking them to help a woman give birth in the back of his tuk-tuk.
Nuttapol Kaewpraju of the Rawai Municipality’s Rawai Rescue Team told The Phuket News that his team were heading back to Rawai after transporting a patient to Vachira Phuket Hospital when they became stuck in traffic on Yaowarat Rd near the Sam Kong Intersection.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News