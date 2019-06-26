Wed. Jun 26th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

PM Announces Great Importance on Anti-narcotic Fights

1 min read
39 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha during a visit to Northern Thailand. Photo: Prayut Chan-ocha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, June 26 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an intention to seriously and continuously tackle all kinds of narcotics on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The government considered narcotic suppression and prevention as its urgent mission and all parties must cooperate on curbing narcotic problems, rehabilitating drug addicts, reducing the numbers of traffickers and abusers and participating in international fights against narcotics, Gen Prayut said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bank of Thailand eyes measures to curb hot money

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

41 percent of vegetables in Thai markets exceed contamination standards

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

SIM card registry a necessity, says Isoc

10 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

PM Announces Great Importance on Anti-narcotic Fights

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Bank of Thailand eyes measures to curb hot money

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

41 percent of vegetables in Thai markets exceed contamination standards

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Foreign tourist hit by motorbike crossing Second Road near Central Festival Mall

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close