PM Announces Great Importance on Anti-narcotic Fights





BANGKOK, June 26 (TNA) — Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an intention to seriously and continuously tackle all kinds of narcotics on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The government considered narcotic suppression and prevention as its urgent mission and all parties must cooperate on curbing narcotic problems, rehabilitating drug addicts, reducing the numbers of traffickers and abusers and participating in international fights against narcotics, Gen Prayut said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



