Thai Postman Busted Smuggling Migrants in Mail Truck

Thai Postman Busted Smuggling Migrants in Mail Truck1 min read
BANGKOK — A national mailing service on Monday said it fired an employee caught using a company van to smuggle 13 undocumented migrants.
Thanachai Mungtim, 34, was arrested on Sunday night after police stopped him at a checkpoint in Satun province and discovered the Burmese migrants hiding in the back of the vehicle. Police suspect Thanachai was working for human traffickers, who plague Thailand’s border regions.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English