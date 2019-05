“Thai is Thai March” is the title of the new song written by the Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-ocha. Prayut’s new track was inspired by the coronation ceremony, and released on Monday 13 May 2019.

He previously released a number of songs, especially ballads, such as “Hope and Faith”, “Because You Are Thailand” in December 2015 and “Returning Happiness to the People” released in June 2014.

– TN

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts