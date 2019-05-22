Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket

Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket1 min read
PHUKET: The 23-year-old driver of a pickup truck who survived a high-speed head-on collision into a tour bus heading from Krabi to Phuket yesterday (May 21) – killing four people in the process – will be charged with reckless driving causing death, police have confirmed.
Lt Col Witthaya Sinjamreu of Phang Nga Muang Police Station told The Phuket News today that the pickup driver, Sarawut Namsai, who remains in hospital for heavy bruises and contusions sustained in the impact, will be charged.
By The Phuket News