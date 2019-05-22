Wed. May 22nd, 2019

Chinese Tourist Charged for Killing Urchins in Protected Sea

Ao Sunset in Koh Lipe, Satun.

Koh Lipe is a small island part of the Tarutao National Marine Park in Satun Province. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg / Flickr.


SATUN — An official on Wednesday said he filed charges against a Chinese tourist who fished and killed sea urchins on a southern beach.

The tourist, who was not named, faces a fine of up to 50,000 baht on a charge of disturbing animals in a protected sea, Tarutao National Park chief Kanchanapan Kamhaeng told reporters. He said he lodged a complaint with police on Lipe Island, where the incident took place

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

