SONGKHLA, May 22 (TNA) – Over 20 illegal migrants from Myanmar have been arrested in Thailand’s southern border province of Songkhla while being transported to Malaysia.

A group of 14 undocumented migrants, nine males and five females, were rounded up at a rented house in Bang Klam district, waiting for transportation.

TNA

