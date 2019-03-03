King Fahd Road in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Road in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Haitham Alfalah.

Asia

US Citizen Tortured in Saudi Arabia

By TN / March 3, 2019

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – An American citizen was tortured while in custody in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by the New York Times.

Walid Fitaihi described being dragged from his room in Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel, where he was being detained, then told a friend he was “blindfolded, stripped of his underwear and bound to a chair,” the report said.

The Harvard-trained doctor was then reportedly shocked with electricity in “what appears to have been a single session of torture that lasted about an hour”, the daily reported.

It also said he was whipped so severely he could not sleep on his back for days.

Fitaihi, who holds dual American-Saudi citizenship, was one of several hundred prominent Saudis rounded up in mass arrests in November 2017 in an anti-corruption crackdown ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

