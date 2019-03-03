Thai massage

Traditional Thai massage.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Masseuse Charged Over Miscarriage

By TN / March 3, 2019

CHIANG MAI — Police on Friday charged a traditional Thai masseuse with grievous bodily injury for allegedly causing a client to have a miscarriage.

The pregnant 26-year-old went into shock after receiving a massage at a shopping mall in January in Chiang Mai province. She’s remained hospitalized in a coma ever since, but police said a medical examination concluded that her condition resulted from abnormal blood flow related to the massage. Officers did not identify the suspect.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

