Chiang Mai Masseuse Charged Over Miscarriage

CHIANG MAI — Police on Friday charged a traditional Thai masseuse with grievous bodily injury for allegedly causing a client to have a miscarriage.
The pregnant 26-year-old went into shock after receiving a massage at a shopping mall in January in Chiang Mai province. She’s remained hospitalized in a coma ever since, but police said a medical examination concluded that her condition resulted from abnormal blood flow related to the massage. Officers did not identify the suspect.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
