Bangkok

Dozens of street racers, promoter, arrested in Bangkok

By TN / February 16, 2019

Almost 80 motorcycle racers, both adults and teenagers, were arrested in Bangkok in the early hours of Saturday and the creator of a Facebook page promoting the race was also caught in a separate operation.

A combined team of police and officials from several units arrested 76 people — 22 teenagers and 54 adults — and seized 70 modified motorcycles in areas under the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Police Division 9, said Pol Maj Gen Nithithorn Jintakanon, commander of the Traffic Police Division, during a media briefing at Tha Kham police station.

