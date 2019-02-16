Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Immigration and Passport Control area at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Shankar S. / flickr.

Tourist Arrivals to Thailand Expected to Exceed 41 Million This Year

By TN / February 16, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 16 (TNA) – Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat has conferred with relevant government agencies responsible for tourism industry on ways to prevent dangers and property losses of tourists as it is projected that the tourist number would exceed 41 million persons in 2019.

The number of tourist arrivals to the kingdom is expected to increase after the government has waived ‘Visa on Arrival’ fee for tourists from 20 countries until this April 30.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

