Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’





PHUKET: Police have launched an investigation into a Chinese tourist suffering decompression sickness after an incident during a “try dive” tour at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Feb 13).

The probe comes at the request of the Chinese consulate in Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



