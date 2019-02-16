Underwater photographs of plants and animals from diving sites around Koh Tao

Underwater photographs of plants and animals from diving sites around Koh Tao. Photo: Amada44.

Phuket

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

By TN / February 16, 2019

PHUKET: Police have launched an investigation into a Chinese tourist suffering decompression sickness after an incident during a “try dive” tour at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Feb 13).

The probe comes at the request of the Chinese consulate in Phuket.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close