Thousands of yellow vests (Gilets Jaunes) protests in Paris

Thousands of yellow vests (Gilets Jaunes) protests in Paris calling for lower fuel taxes. Photo: Norbu Gyachung.

Several Injured as Car Rams Into Yellow Vests Rally

By TN / February 16, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, quoted by the Daily Express, the car was in the middle of the rally when a passenger opened the door to shout at the protesters, which was then followed by the driver accelerating.

Several people were overthrown and at least four were injured as a result of a car that drove into yellow vests protesters in the French city of Rouen, BFM TV reported, citing a police source. As the broadcaster specified, first aid to those injured was provided immediately.

