Chiang Mai still No.1 for road accidents





The first five of the “seven dangerous days” of New Year travel has seen 2,761 road accidents, 314 deaths and 2,848 people injured — with Chiang Mai posting the highest number of accidents, while Nakhon Ratchasima has suffered the most deaths.

Prapon Tangsrikiattikul, the deputy permanent secretary for public health, said on Tuesday that on Monday, the fifth day of the seven-day New Year travel period, there were 569 road accidents which killed 72 people and injured 591 others.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

