Heavy weather warning for Phuket





PHUKET: Wiwat Chitchertwong, the Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, has issued a weather warning for all vessels in Phuket and operating in Phang Nga Bay and other nearby areas along the Andaman Coast.

The warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) earlier today (Dec 14) issuing a weather warning for all of Southern Thailand.

