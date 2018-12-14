Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Phuket

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

By TN / December 14, 2018

PHUKET: Wiwat Chitchertwong, the Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, has issued a weather warning for all vessels in Phuket and operating in Phang Nga Bay and other nearby areas along the Andaman Coast.

The warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) earlier today (Dec 14) issuing a weather warning for all of Southern Thailand.

