PM Prayut to attend meeting with Lao PDR





NONG KHAI, 13th December 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister is ready to discuss seamless connections between Thailand and Lao PDR at the third unofficial Thai-Lao meeting taking place today and tomorrow (December 13-14).

Meanwhile, Deputy Spokesman to the Prime Minister’s Office Lt Gen Weerachon Sukhontapatipak disclosed that once the Cabinet retreat in Nong Khai ends today (December 13) Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha and the Cabinet will proceed to Vientiane in Lao PDR to attend the third Thai-Lao Unofficial Meeting. The conference will allow the two nations to unify their plans and discuss national development in a spirit of cooperation against regional challenges.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

