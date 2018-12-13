PM Prayut to attend meeting with Lao PDR

NONG KHAI, 13th December 2018 (NNT) – The Prime Minister is ready to discuss seamless connections between Thailand and Lao PDR at the third unofficial Thai-Lao meeting taking place today and tomorrow (December 13-14).
Meanwhile, Deputy Spokesman to the Prime Minister’s Office Lt Gen Weerachon Sukhontapatipak disclosed that once the Cabinet retreat in Nong Khai ends today (December 13) Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha and the Cabinet will proceed to Vientiane in Lao PDR to attend the third Thai-Lao Unofficial Meeting. The conference will allow the two nations to unify their plans and discuss national development in a spirit of cooperation against regional challenges.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Vegetables and fruits in student lunches heavily contaminated with toxic chemicals
-
Foreign Ministry confirms Thai tourist killed in gun attack in France
-
France Hunts Strasbourg Gunman As Alert Level Raised
-
Bavaria Riot: Migrants Attack Policemen, Set Refugee Centre on Fire
-
Bahraini footballer detained 60 days awaiting extradition to Bahrain