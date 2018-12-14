Bus Terminal (Mochit) in Bangkok, bus to Sisaket

‘Extremely Drunk’ Monks Living in Bus Station Busted For Harassment

By TN / December 14, 2018

BANGKOK — Two heavily intoxicated monks were arrested Thursday after causing a disturbance at a major Bangkok bus terminal.

Police said Phra Wittaya Pholyano, 45, and Phra Supphachok Katadharmo, 38, were ordered to leave the monkhood today after a security guard found them drunk and making a scene at the Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
