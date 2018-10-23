American tourist found dead in Koh Lanta

PHUKET: An American tourist was found dead in the water, believed drowned, off Koh Lanta last week, The Phuket News has learned.
The news was discovered while The Phuket News was making further enquiries into the death of a different American tourist, P. S., originally from Florida, who died from his injuries after falling while rock climbing at Railay Beach, Ao Nang in Krabi.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.