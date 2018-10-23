Yai Beach in Koh Lanta
American tourist found dead in Koh Lanta

By TN / October 23, 2018

PHUKET: An American tourist was found dead in the water, believed drowned, off Koh Lanta last week, The Phuket News has learned.

The news was discovered while The Phuket News was making further enquiries into the death of a different American tourist, P. S., originally from Florida, who died from his injuries after falling while rock climbing at Railay Beach, Ao Nang in Krabi.

By The Phuket News

