Cliff in Krabi province, Southern Thailand
Krabi governor orders the best care for American injured rock-climber

By TN / October 18, 2018

The Krabi Governor has has instructed care-givers and hospital staff to provide good care for an injured tourist who fell off a cliff at Railey Bay in Krabi.

On Tuesday 34 year old Mr S. B. P., who is touring with his American wife, was taken to Krabi Hospital. He was injured after falling during rock-climbing at a cliff in Railey Bay. He was climbing solo at the time.

