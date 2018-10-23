Local residents near Floating Market complain about flooding to city officials





Pattaya – Residents of a small village on Moo 4 located behind the popular Pattaya tourist attraction The Floating Market have reached out to the city government to complain about consistent flooding and damage done to their homes that is due to the floating markets lakes and rivers draining directly onto their property.

They stated they have attempted to speak to the owners of the floating market previously but the market refuses to listen to their complaints and concerns so they have turned to the city for help. The residents, which number about fifty in total, state this has been going on for an extended period of time.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article