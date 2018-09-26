Hospital Apologizes for Violent Treatment of Coma Patient

PHITSANULOK — After a clip of a nurse’s rough handling of a comatose, 90-year-old man went viral, the hospital went live online to apologize Tuesday night, but few observers seemed impressed.
In its live-streamed apology, Buddhachinaraj Hospital administrators said they would launch an internal review after a clip showing a nurse there push and pull the helpless patient was surreptitiously filmed and posted online.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
