Hospital Apologizes for Violent Treatment of Coma Patient





PHITSANULOK — After a clip of a nurse’s rough handling of a comatose, 90-year-old man went viral, the hospital went live online to apologize Tuesday night, but few observers seemed impressed.

In its live-streamed apology, Buddhachinaraj Hospital administrators said they would launch an internal review after a clip showing a nurse there push and pull the helpless patient was surreptitiously filmed and posted online.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

