Chiang Mai man arrested with backpack full of meth

A Chiang Mai man was arrested on Tuesday night allegedly trying to smuggle 100,000 methamphetamine pills to the city from the Myanmar border.
Police at a checkpoint in Mae Ai district had signalled for a motorcyclist to stop but he sped off.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Temperature drops at Doi Inthanon, reward for early-bird tourists
-
Shocked Chiang Mai passenger talked to dead man at bus shelter
-
Chiang Mai park to be proposed for world heritage status
-
B30m pirated goods seized at famous Chiang Mai market
-
Chiang Mai ladyboy, friend arrested after Chinese tourist robbed at pier