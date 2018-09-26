Hills between Chiang Mai and the border with Myanmar
Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai man arrested with backpack full of meth

By TN / September 26, 2018

A Chiang Mai man was arrested on Tuesday night allegedly trying to smuggle 100,000 methamphetamine pills to the city from the Myanmar border.

Police at a checkpoint in Mae Ai district had signalled for a motorcyclist to stop but he sped off.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

