Missing Briton and Thai wife found dead, buried in fruit orchard in Phrae





An elderly Englishman and his Thai wife who were reported to have gone missing mysteriously from their home in Muang district of the northern province of Phrae on September 19 have been found dead buried in their own fruit orchard in the district.

Using a backhoe to dig into a spot in the orchard owned by the couple in Tambon Chorhae in Muang district, police and rescue workers found the bodies of Alan Scott and Mrs Not Suddaen buried about three metres underground.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

