German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

PHUKET: German national Nico Papke, a 36-year-old fitness instructor in Phuket, has been sentenced to serve more than eight years in jail for the murder of his girlfriend Pischa ‘Lek’ Nampadung, for stealing her ATM card and for a drugs-related charge.
Papke, from Altdöbern, Germany, was arrested for the murder Ms Pischa, 35, on July 11 last year after her body was found dumped in the jungle in Wichit two days earlier.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.