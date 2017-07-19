Wednesday, July 19, 2017
German expat Papke confesses to killing Phuket beautician ‘Lek’

Police pick up truck in Chiang Mai, Thailand
PHUKET: German expat Nico Papke today confessed to killing his girlfriend Pischa “Lek” Nampadung, a 35-year-old beautician from Rawai whose body was found wrapped in blankets and dumped in the Phuket jungle on July 9.

The confession came today (July 18) at Chalong Police Station, after Papke had been escorted under armed guard from Vachira Phuket Hospital, where the German had been recovering after he tried to slash his own throat with a box cutter when police moved in to arrest him on July 9.

