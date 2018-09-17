Woman faints, briefly disrupts services at Morchit station





A woman fainted as a BTS train was approaching the Morchit station this morning, falling and hit the train as it came into the station and causing services to be temporarily disrupted.

According to the Facebook page “What’s happening to BTS today”, which monitors the BTS service, the incident took place at 8:35 am. The page said the woman hit the train as she fell but did not fall onto the track.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

