Woman faints, briefly disrupts services at Morchit station

A woman fainted as a BTS train was approaching the Morchit station this morning, falling and hit the train as it came into the station and causing services to be temporarily disrupted.
According to the Facebook page “What’s happening to BTS today”, which monitors the BTS service, the incident took place at 8:35 am. The page said the woman hit the train as she fell but did not fall onto the track.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.