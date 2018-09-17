Dalai Lama Meets in the Netherlands With Sex Abuse Victims





The Dalai Lama met on Friday in Rotterdam in the Netherlands with four Western Buddhists who say their religious teachers subjected them to sexual or psychological abuse, sources said.

The four, representing a group of 12 who had petitioned the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader earlier in the week for the meeting, presented the Dalai Lama with accounts of the abuse members of the group said they had suffered and asked him to take action to address their concerns.

Tibetan lamas named in the complaint presented on Friday included Rigdzin Namkha Rinpoche of the Swiss-based Rigdzin Community.; Tulku Lobsang of the Nangten Menlang Center in Vienna, Austria; Sogyal Rinpoche of the Rigpa organization, an international community with over 100 centers worldwide; and Robert Spatz, a Belgian citizen also called Lama Ogyen Kunzang Dorje, sources told RFA’s Tibetan Service on Friday.

Petitioners who submitted the original request for the meeting included students from Austria, Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Sex scandals involving several Tibetan lamas teaching in the West, including Sogyal Rinpoche of the Rigpa organization and Sakyong Mipham of Shambhala International, have surfaced in the news in recent months.

An independent investigation into the allegations made against Sogyal released its report last week, upholding many of the accusations made against him.

Reported and translated by RFA’s Tibetan Service. Written in English by Richard Finney.

Copyright © 1998-2018, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036. http://www.rfa.org.

