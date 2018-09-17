Super Typhoon Mangkhut Rips Through Hong Kong After Pummeling Philippines





Deadly Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into mainland China Sunday, but not before deadly 100-plus mph winds ripped through the Philippines and Hong Kong.

In the Philippines, the New York Times reports more than 60 were killed in landslides and flooding, while millions are affected with homes and communities destroyed. Now the storm is in China, where two were already killed in Guangdong province.

The 105 mph storm has triggered surges at least 10 feet high, according to China Central Television, and Macau was forced to close its casinos for the first time.

