Thai govt confirms all Thai tourists in earthquake-hit Lombok safe

By TN / July 30, 2018

BANGKOK, 30th June 2018 (NNT) – Local tour guides are leading around 140 Thai tourists away from a volcano on an island in Indonesia hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Sunday. Thai officers have travelled to receive them at the base of the Sembalun Lawang mountain.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Busadi Santiphithak said on Monday that Thai Ambassador to Indonesia Songphol Sukchan, a military attache and an honorary consul have already arrived on the Indonesian island of Lombok. They were informed that the Indonesian authorities had sent 10 rescue teams, totalling 200 people, to climb up Rinjani volcano to clear a path down the mountain for the stranded Thai tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

