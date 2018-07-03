Chiang Rai Governor praises all efforts to help football team

CHIANG RAI, 3 July 2018 (NNT) – Chiang Rai Governor, Narongsak Osottanakorn, says the rescue mission has proven that Thai people will always help each other in times of crisis and that no one will ever be left behind.
The Governor said the story of 12 boys, their coach and the rescue operation will go down in history as a lesson for everyone while lauding those coming together to make it possible to locate the members of the Moo Pa Football Academy inside Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Cave. The governor added the incident shows that Thai people would never leave each other behind.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
