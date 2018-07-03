Sunlight through a cave
First conversation between rescuers and the young survivors

July 3, 2018

A video clip posted on the Facebook of Thai Navy SEAL shows the moment the first team of rescuers, believed to be British divers, encounters the missing 12 young footballers and their coach at a spot near Pattaya Beach in Tham Luang cave Monday night.

Following are excerpts from what is believed to be the first conversation between them. Some of the boys spoke with a mix of Thai and English and some parts are inaudible.

Read the full story and conversation: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

