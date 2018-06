SURAT THANI: The body of a missing American tourist was found floating near a privately-run raft resort at the Ratchaprapa dam on Monday, three days after he disappeared while swimming in the reservoir.

The body of J. W. S., 30, was found near Ploenprai floating raft resort at the dam, said Viroj Rojjanajinda, head of the Khao Sok National Park.

APINYA WIPATAYOTIN

BANGKOK POST