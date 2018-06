SURAT THANI: Divers are searching for an American tourist who disappeared while swimming in the reservoir at the Ratchaprapa dam on Friday.

Jordan Scot, 30, was reported missing when he failed to surface after jumping into the water at the dam in Ban Ta Khun district, said Pol Capt Somsak Ritthikul, a duty officer at the Ban Ta Khun police station.

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN

BANGKOK POST