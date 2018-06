A SUSPECTED smuggler has abandoned eight Rohingya he was transporting in a pickup truck after trying to back away from a checkpoint in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Chian Yai district and crashing into another vehicle yesterday.

The truck was in no state to be driven further so the suspect fled the scene just before officers reached the spot, leaving behind the eight Rohingya – five females and three males.

