Government to double sales of Thai products via its online marketplace

The government says it will boost selling of Thai products through its official e-commerce channel, Thaitrade.com, to 10 billion baht next year from 5 billion this year.

The assurance of doubling of sales through Thailand’s Thaitrade.com, the official business-to-business e-marketplace, was declared by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak when he delivered a keynote address, titled “Changing Thai Businesses to Online World, underlining the importance of Thaitrade.com.” yesterday.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS