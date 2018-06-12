Harsh weather continues to wreak havoc with Sattahip warned of choppy seas

CHONBURI, 12th June 2018 (NNT) – Harsh weather is keeping many areas on alert against natural disaster risks with the Sattahip district of Chonburi province being warned of high waves in the Gulf; meanwhile Bueng Kan province is contending with severed roadways.

Soldiers and other workers have installed a 60 meter long Bailey Bridge on Highway 2094 connecting Seka district of Bueng Kan province to Akasamnuay district of Sakon Nakhon after flood waters undermined the two lane road, stopping traffic since June 8. The temporary bridge has allowed to travel to resume but drivers are being told to proceed with caution.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand