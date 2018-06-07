Thursday, June 7, 2018
Kalasin raids informal lenders

Monks boarding a pickup truck in Kalasin, Thailand
KALASIN, 7th June 2018 (NNT) – Kalasin provincial authorities have coordinated with the Department of Special Investigations (DSI) to eradicate the operations of the province’s informal lenders, making several arrests after carrying out raids in nine areas of six districts.

Kalasin Governor Kraisorn Kongchalad, Deputy Commander of the Kalasin Peace and Order Maintaining Command Col Sombut Chindasri and Director of the DSI’s Technology and Information Office Pol Lt Col Wichai Suwanprasert held a press conference after the raids.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

