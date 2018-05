PHUKET: A KLM flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was forced to divert to Phuket to make an unscheduled landing yesterday (May 9) after a passenger’s mobile phone overheated and started emitting smoke.

“We cleared the runway for this aeroplane to land,” Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen told The Phuket News today (May 10).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

